Visakhapatnam

Virus claims two deaths in Visakhapatnam district

The Visakhapatnam district reported 75 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,283. During the same time period, the district reported two deaths, taking the toll to 1,066. This is for the first time in the month, that the district witnessed two deaths in a day.

As many as 101 persons, undergoing treatment, recovered from the virus, according to the bulletin released on Sunday. This takes the total number of recoveries to 1,51,832. Meanwhile, the number of active cases has reduced to 1,385.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 1:06:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/virus-claims-two-deaths-in-visakhapatnam-district/article35931574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY