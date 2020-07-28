Virus check: administration to adopt decentralised approach

With the rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases, the district administration is gearing up to control the spread of the virus.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that decentralised approach is being worked out to deal with the pandemic. Special Officers have been appointed for every Assembly constituency apart from every COVID-19 care centre and hospital treating patients for smooth running and monitoring of the activities.

According to Mr. Vinay Chand, the spike in cases is a matter of grave concern and requires a comprehensive, decentralised approach. For this purpose, it was deemed necessary to appoint a senior officer at the Assembly constituency- level for coordinating all the activities related to COVID-19 management. He said that separate orders have been issued for the urban and rural areas.

“The Constituency Special Officers (CSO) shall visit the constituency headquarters every day and monitor the activities without fail and without any deviation,” he ordered.

Additional Commissioner -II, GVMC A.V. Ramani has been appointed as the CSO for Visakhapatnam (East) constitency. Project Director, UCD, GVMC, Y. Srinivasa Rao has been appointed as CSO for Visakhapatnam (West) and DCR, GVMC, Phaniram, has been appointed as CSO for Visakhapatnam (South). Similarly, SE (Projects) S. Vinay Kumar, was appointed as CSO for Visakhapatnam (North), the Collector said.

Care centres

Mr. Vinay Chand said that there are eight COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) in the district with a bed capacity of 5,330. In-charge officers have been appointed to all these centres for their smooth running, he said.

Mr. Vinay Chand also said that there are 26 district COVID-19 hospitals and a nodal officer is appointed for each of them. The officer has been entrusted to monitor and supervise all the activities in the hospitals.

“Admissions need to be done in a hassle-free manner without making patients wait outside the hospital. The availability of the beds in the hospital needs to be updated in the designated website/portal in a real time manner for every six hours,” he instructed.