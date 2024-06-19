Viral video at KGH sparks discussion on ‘lack of facilities’, officials assure action

A newborn is seen being carried by a nurse into the neonatal ward as the baby’s father walks behind carrying an oxygen cylinder at King George Hospital (KGH), in a video that is going viral on social media and has since sparked a discussion on the lack of facilities at the hospital.

Allu Sirisha, from Kotananduru in Kakinada district, was admitted to the maternity ward at KGH on Tuesday. Ms. Sirisha gave birth to a preterm baby, and doctors advised that the baby be shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for round-the-clock expert medical care. The NICU is located in a separate block away from the maternity ward.

Though battery-operated vehicles were recently introduced at the sprawling hospital for shifting patients from one block to the other, they were not readily available at the ward, it is learnt.

Dr. Sivananda, Superintendent, KGH, vented his ire on the doctors and staff at the ward concerned. He said that measures would be taken to keep a battery vehicle available at all times to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

“Initially, a wheelchair was arranged for shifting the baby. Attenders were not readily available for taking the wheelchair and carrying the cylinder. Then, a nurse carried the baby in her arms as there are some steps leading up to the entrance of the building that houses the NICU. The baby’s father Vishnu Murthy volunteered to carry the oxygen cylinder as he wanted to get the baby shifted without any delay,” Dr. I. Vani, Superintendent in-charge of KGH, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“The couple have been married for 10 years, and this is their first child. The preterm baby, weighing 1.6 kg, has been put on ventilator, and was given an injection for expansion of the lungs. The baby is under medical supervision,” Dr. Vani said.