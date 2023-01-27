ADVERTISEMENT

VIP visits: Visakhapatnam likely to see traffic rush at a few areas on January 28

January 27, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city traffic police said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Punjab Governor, Banwarilal Purohit and many other personalities will be arriving Visakhapatnam to take part in several programmes on January 28. Though major traffic restrictions were not imposed anywhere, public may take some alternate routes by skipping travelling in a few areas to avoid inconvenience between 10 am. and 3 p.m, they said.

NAD Junction to Pendurthi route, Thatichetlapalem, 28 Bus Stop, Railway New Colony, DLO Junction, Sampath Vinayak Temple Junction, Tycoon Junction, Siripuram, C.R. Reddy Circle, China Waltair Junction may see traffic issues, the police said. Similarly, traffic rush may also be seen between R.K Beach and Rushikonda, which may be avoided.

