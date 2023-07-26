ADVERTISEMENT

VIP Junction blocked to benefit ruling party leader in Visakhapatnam, alleges BJP

July 26, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Arrangement of medians or blocking some junction should be done scientifically, but not just to benefit some ruling party leader’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP activists staging protest in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The road re-engineering work by the city police, arranging barricades at Tycoon Hotel Junction, blocking Siripuram – VIP road and VIP Road – Asilmetta (Sampath Vinayaka Temple) route, took a political turn, as the leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that it is done to benefit a ruling party leader and for an ongoing construction project nearby.

The party members on Wednesday have staged a protest questioning the need to disturb the flow of the traffic all of a sudden, when there was no issue for the public at all. They raised slogans against the YSR Congress Party government and demanded removal of the median.

BJP leader M . avindra said that arrangement of medians or blocking some junction should be done scientifically, but not just to benefit some ruling party leader. Commuters travelling from Siripuram to VIP road are now forced to go till Sampath Vinayaka Temple and take a U-Turn. Those who wish to travel to Sampath Vinayaka Temple from VIP road are now forced to drive along Siripuram. This is creating trouble to the commuters, he alleged. The BJP leader also stated that the alleged food courts coming up at Dutt Island will further create traffic congestion in the locality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that YSRCP government should stop troubling people and instead come up with initiatives for their welfare.

BJYM president K. Surendra Mohan and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US