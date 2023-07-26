VIP Junction blocked to benefit ruling party leader in Visakhapatnam, alleges BJP

July 26, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The road re-engineering work by the city police, arranging barricades at Tycoon Hotel Junction, blocking Siripuram – VIP road and VIP Road – Asilmetta (Sampath Vinayaka Temple) route, took a political turn, as the leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that it is done to benefit a ruling party leader and for an ongoing construction project nearby.

The party members on Wednesday have staged a protest questioning the need to disturb the flow of the traffic all of a sudden, when there was no issue for the public at all. They raised slogans against the YSR Congress Party government and demanded removal of the median.

BJP leader M . avindra said that arrangement of medians or blocking some junction should be done scientifically, but not just to benefit some ruling party leader. Commuters travelling from Siripuram to VIP road are now forced to go till Sampath Vinayaka Temple and take a U-Turn. Those who wish to travel to Sampath Vinayaka Temple from VIP road are now forced to drive along Siripuram. This is creating trouble to the commuters, he alleged. The BJP leader also stated that the alleged food courts coming up at Dutt Island will further create traffic congestion in the locality.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that YSRCP government should stop troubling people and instead come up with initiatives for their welfare.

BJYM president K. Surendra Mohan and others were present.

