Visakhapatnam

Violence against women on the rise, says AIDWA

Gender justice: Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association staging a protest near Gandhi Statue in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Members of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) staged a protest on violence against women on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women near Gandhi Statue at GVMC building here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, AIDWA State president, B Prabhavati and city president Y. Satyavathi said that violence against women has been on the rise across the country, including Visakhapatnam region. They demanded that the government set up fast-track courts to deal with such cases.

AIDWA members participated.

