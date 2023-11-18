Violation of traffic norms major reason for the death of two students in Visakhapatnam, say police

November 18, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

While violation of traffic norms by minors is the major reason behind the death of two of them near AU Out Gate in the city on Friday night, non-adherence of rules by the contractors who are building a big commercial complex at Siripuram, is also another reason, say city police officials.

Two Intermediate students, who were returning home from a birthday party on a two-wheeler, were killed after coming under the wheels of a concrete mixer vehicle near AU Out Gate under III Town police station limits in the city late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as John Manohar (17), a resident of Rama Talkies area, and M Abhishek (17) of Kailasapuram.

As per the reports, Manohar, Abhishek, Charan, Veerendra and Avinash had gone to Rushikonda to celebrate their friend’s birthday. After the birthday party, they were returning home on two two-wheelers. When they reached The Park Hotel Junction, one of their bikes ran out of fuel. Manohar, Abhishek and Charan were riding a bike and were giving a push to other two-wheeler which ran out of fuel, with their legs. Veerendra and Avinash were on the other bike, which had ran out of petrol.

After giving a strong push near AU Out Gate, Manohar lost control over the bike and fell along with two others on the road. A concrete mixture lorry which was heading from The Park Hotel Junction towards Siripuram ran over Abhishek and Manohar, while Charan fell on other side of the road and escaped with minor injuries.

Driver arrested

On Saturday, the police have arrested the driver Upendra Kumar (31) of Uttar Pradesh and seized the vehicle.

The city police have learnt that the concrete mixture lorry was heading to a construction site at Siripuram for ongoing Multi-Level Park cum commercial space project. As per the officials, any heavy vehicles is not allowed to ply on the internal roads of the city between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. If at all, they need to ply, they need to take special permissions from the traffic department. However, the officials concerned did not take any permissions from the traffic department in this case. The building is coming up in a space given by VMRDA

“The VMRDA did not take any permissions for the heavy vehicles. We would write to them about the violation soon,” said a senior traffic police official on condition on anonymity.

The traffic police also appealed to the people not to give their vehicles to their minor children, as they are not even eligible for driving licences, and were also not wearing helmets.