Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations get off to a colourful start in Visakhapatnam

September 19, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, being organised by local associations, at various places in the city, got off to a colourful start, on Monday. The festivities will continue at the pandals for 1, 3, 5, 9, 11 days and so on, based on the budget of the organisers.

While citizens celebrated the festival at home in the morning, they normally visit the pandals in the evening along with their families to offer prayers and participate in the festivities. This year, the downpour at dusk at many places in the city on Monday, dampened the spirits of the organisers and the visitors.

The leaders of various political parties distributed clay idols to the citizens on Sunday evening. Their supporters went round the city in mini trucks and distributed the idols in eco-friendly bags with the names of the leader concerned on it. Their gesture was appreciated as it helped promoting the eco-friendly concept.

The pandal organisers came up with novel ideas to catch the attention of the public. Some of the organisers came up with pandals exhibiting their political affiliations and fanaticism for their leaders. The imposing 117-foot idol of Lord Ganesh at Lanka Grounds at Gajuwaka, is drawing good crowds.

It took around two months for the team of artisans to make the idol with clay and hay. Devotees would be allowed to have darshan for 21 days after which the idol would be immersed in situ by spraying water.

At Dondaparthy, a 108-foot panchamukha idol of Ganesha was set up by PDS Mobile Distributors Union. The idol of Ganesha with a mace in hand and sesh nag (serpent) on his head was imposing. However, as there was not much space in the pandal, devotees have to crane their necks to see Ganesha’s head.

A replica of ‘Vaarahi’, the campaign vehicle of Jana Sena Party (JSP), was set up on the banner of ‘Thanks Boys’ at Kallu Pakalu area. The organisers, who are obviously diehard fans of JSP president Pawan Kalyan, depicted Ganesha as Mr. Pawan Kalyan with a red scarf and his bouncers as ‘rats’. A flexi of a JSP meeting with party banners and flags was displayed on the side wall of the pandal.

An ‘Amma Vodi’ stall was set up, apparently, by a YSRCP sympathiser, near MVDM High School in Old Town area. Pictures of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru were displayed. Bala Ganesha was shown in His Mother Parvathi Devi’s lap and school kids with ‘Amma Vodi’ bags watching the scene.

A model of ISRO s satellite launch vehicle was set up at a pandal, organised at ‘SS Boys’ at Resapuvanipalem in the city.