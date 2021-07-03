With COVID-19 cases gradually declining in the district, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), is gearing up to provide non- COVID-19 services for the people. In a release here on Saturday, VIMS Director K. Rambabu said that they have decided to resume Out Patient (O.P) services from July 5. He said that the hospital will continue to strive to provide better services to the needy. The VIMS had stopped its OP services two months ago after gradual increase in COVID-19 cases.
VIMS to resume outpatient services from July 5
