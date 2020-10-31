VIMS sees a decline in number of COVID patients

Of 650 beds in the hospital, only five are occupied

Ever since the government has notified Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) as one of four State-nodal hospitals, it started to receive a number of complicated cases from parts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari and Srikakulam districts. The cases include elderly persons affected with COVID-19, patients suffering from severe respiratory problems and other health issues. Despite all odds, VIMS played a pivotal role in treating COVID-19 cases in North Andhra region. Out of 2,700 patients who were admitted, nearly 2,400 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital. VIMS has also successfully conducted C-section and normal deliveries of 105 pregnant woman, who were admitted to the hospital after being affected with coronavirus.

“Unfortunately around 200 patients died due to COVID-19 and several due to pre-existing health issues. However, the death rate in ICU was very less,” said VIMS Director K. Satya Varaprasad.

Now, decline in COVID-19 cases in North Andhra districts has given slight relief to the officials from VIMS. As on date, out of 650 beds in the hospital, just five beds are occupied, while during August, the number was hovering around 450. Apart from the decline in daily cases, herd immunity and availability of hospitals in other districts are some of the factors for this. CSR block at KGH is also sharing the patients, the officials said.

According to Mr. Vara Prasad, they have sought the district administration to denotify the hospital from A to B category to treat regular patients also. However being a State-nodal hospital, the district administration is not able to take a decision. Fearing second wave, the State government also seems to be not inclined to denotify the hospital.

“Many from the city, even Vizianagaram and Odisha utilise services in VIMS. We have requested the government to let us treat patients with other health issues also. Since VIMS has a vast campus, we can do that safely in other blocks,” the Director said.