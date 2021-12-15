VIMS performs cochlear implant surgeries in both ears at a time

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 December 2021 00:48 IST

Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) has become the first government hospital in the State to perform cochlear implantation surgeries for both ears at the same time. The hospital has also relieved a patient, suffering from the problem of snoring, through modern surgery.

Cochlear implants are a boon to children suffering from hearing problems. External hearing aids can sometimes make such children, be ridiculed by other children. The cochlear implants are attached to the ear drum, deep inside the ear and this gives confidence to such children.

Advertising

Advertising

Children suffering from hearing problems from birth would also be unable to speak. Cochlear implants would cure hearing problems in children and thereby help them to speak. Cochlear implant surgeries are done in big hospitals for one year and in a limited way at corporate hospitals. VIMS had already done 10 implants in single ear successfully, and has now done the surgery in both ears.

The 30-month-old Bhuvaneswari, of Makkuva village in Vizianagaram district, could not hear sounds from birth and hence was unable to speak. Her father Sankara Rao learnt that surgeries were being done at VIMS to overcome hearing defects and consulted doctors at the hospital.

Annapurna Rao, Cochlear Implantation Operations Chief of the hospital, conducted hearing tests on the baby and found that she was suffering from 100% hearing loss. He convinced her parents about the surgery, and with their consent, he performed the operation for both ears at the same time on December 2. The baby overcame her hearing loss.

“The cochlear implant operation, costing ₹12 lakh (for two ears) was done free of cost for Bhuvaneswari under Arogyasree. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is according top priority to health and education as part of which he has extended the Arogyasree facility for performance of the operation in both ears,” says VIMS Director K. Rambabu.