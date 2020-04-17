VIMS nurses test negative, want to rejoin duty

The nurses on duty at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), the State-level COVID-19 hospital, reportedly backtracked on their statements that they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and agreed to rejoin their duties at the hospital. All the 11 nurses tested negative in the Truenat test for COVID-19.

The nurses claimed to be suffering from COVID-19 symptoms and sought they be allowed to go home for 15 days. They declined to take the mandatory swab tests and issued statements to the media, without prior approval from the officials concerned.

The nurses were summoned to the King George Hospital (KGH) on Friday to give an explanation before a committee comprising KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, VIMS Director K. Satya Vara Prasad and Nursing Superintendent Vijayalakshmi.

“The nurses claimed that they were misguided by some doctors that they would have to remain in quarantine for 14 days, if they work for long at VIMS. The nurses said they had only worked for one shift at VIMS during the last 20 days,” Dr. Arjuna told The Hindu. “They said they had no symptoms and asked us to allow them to rejoin. To give them the benefit of doubt, we got a Truenat test done, and they all tested negative for it. Truenat does not require hospital admission and the test report is generated in a couple of hours,” he said. Dr. Arjuna said that the nurses were misguided by someone and they thought they could go home for 15 days under the pretext of COVID-19. Those with symptoms, should invariably go for the screening test, and irrespective of its outcome, they would have to go for compulsory quarantine at the hospital or at their home. The doctor concerned would use his/her discretion on sending them to home/hospital quarantine depending on the symptoms.

Dr. Sudhakar said that only two of the 11 nurses, had attended on the positive patients at VIMS and that too for only one shift and they also tested negative for COVID. They too agreed to rejoin duty, he said.

Doctors and nurses, who work continuously on treating a COVID-19 patient for a week, would be sent for 14 days quarantine, irrespective of the symptoms.