VIMS, KGH and VGH will be developed with ₹950 crore, says Muttamsetti

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2021 20:19 IST

Minister inaugurates 20 KL oxygen tank at the VIMS

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), King George Hospital (KGH) and Victoria General Hospital (Gosha hosptial) will be developed with a budget of ₹950 crore with all facilities. He was speaking during the inauguration of 20 KL capacity oxygen tank at the VIMS which was set up at a cost of ₹32 lakh here on Saturday. He laid the foundation stone for a CT Diagnostic Centre and Regional Drug Centre at the hospital, which will be set up at a cost of ₹20 crore.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that earlier VIMS used to have 400 beds and now they were increased to 650. All the beds are provided with oxygen facility, he added.

The Minister alleged that the previous TDP government neglected the VIMS.

He said that it was former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who were focussing on development of the VIMS.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana recalled the services of the VIMS during the COVID-19 first and second waves.

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu said that the district administration would not like to see one more pandemic wave in future, but geared up with additional beds and adequate oxygen facility at the hospitals.

64 new cases

Meanwhile, the district recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases, in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,743. Consecutively for the third day, there was no death due to the pandemic and the toll stands at 1,075. A total of 99 persons recovered from the coronavirus. The total number of recoveries has increased to 1,53,531.

The number of active cases stands at 1,137.