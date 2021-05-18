Visakhapatnam

VIMS Director seeks appointment of more number of employees

AP EPDCL CMD S. Nagalakshmi holding discussions with VIMS Director K. Rambabu and senior doctors in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.  

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director S. Nagalakshmi held discussions with VIMS Director K. Rambabu and senior doctors at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) here on Tuesday. Dr. Rambabu informed her that an additional 20 KL oxygen tank was being set up at the hospital on a war-footing in view of the decision to increase the number of beds.

He sought the appointment of a biomedical engineer to monitor the supply of oxygen, increase in the number of security and sanitation workers and appointment of PG s, anaesthesia technicians and operation theatre technicians to provide round-the-clock services in critical care.

Ms. Nagalakshmi appreciated the services being rendered through the helpldesk at VIMS in providing timely information to the family members on the condition of patients.

Senior medical officers Bhavani Rao, Ramesh, Shoba Devi, Nirmala, RMO Chandrasekharam Naidu, Kiran Kumar, Administrative Officer SK Bajith, Nursing Superintendent A. Lakshmi and Nodal Officers were present.

