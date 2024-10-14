ADVERTISEMENT

Village/Ward health secretaries stage protest in Vizag, seek inclusion in Medical and Health Department

Published - October 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The protesters demand that the health secretaries working at ground-level should be exempt from the Facial Recognition System

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Health secretaries, posted at Village/Ward secretariats, staged a protest at the Gandhi statue near GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Monday, demanding that they be transferred to the Medical and Health Department.

The women protesters gathered in large numbers under the banner of Andhra Pradesh United Village/Ward Health Secretaries Welfare Association, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). They also sought preparation of ‘seniority lists’ and their promotion as Multi Purpose Health (Female).

Addressing the gathering, the Union’s honorary State president Jagan Mohan Rao demanded further demanded that the health secretaries working at ground-level should be exempt from the FRS (Facial Recognition System) and orders should be issued to ensure that they were given maternity leave from the date of application, irrespective of the date of delivery. Their other demands include: granting of uniform allowance, increments, child care leave and earned leave.

Union general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, district secretary B. Jagan, Union honorary president P. Mani, district president S. Subashini, district leaders Kalyani, Rajyalakshmi, Santoshi, Bhagyalakshmi, Prameela, Pydithalli and Nirmala Kumari were among those who participated in the protest.

