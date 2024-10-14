GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Village/Ward health secretaries stage protest in Vizag, seek inclusion in Medical and Health Department

The protesters demand that the health secretaries working at ground-level should be exempt from the Facial Recognition System

Published - October 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Health secretaries, posted at Village/Ward secretariats, staged a protest at the Gandhi statue near GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Monday, demanding that they be transferred to the Medical and Health Department.

The women protesters gathered in large numbers under the banner of Andhra Pradesh United Village/Ward Health Secretaries Welfare Association, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). They also sought preparation of ‘seniority lists’ and their promotion as Multi Purpose Health (Female).

Addressing the gathering, the Union’s honorary State president Jagan Mohan Rao demanded further demanded that the health secretaries working at ground-level should be exempt from the FRS (Facial Recognition System) and orders should be issued to ensure that they were given maternity leave from the date of application, irrespective of the date of delivery. Their other demands include: granting of uniform allowance, increments, child care leave and earned leave.

Union general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, district secretary B. Jagan, Union honorary president P. Mani, district president S. Subashini, district leaders Kalyani, Rajyalakshmi, Santoshi, Bhagyalakshmi, Prameela, Pydithalli and Nirmala Kumari were among those who participated in the protest.

Published - October 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.