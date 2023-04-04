Village secretariat staffer robbed of ₹16 lakh pension money near Visakhapatnam

April 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Unidentified miscreants, on a motorcycle with no licence plate, pulled up next to a village secretariat (Sachivalayam) employee and snatched her bag containing ₹16 lakh cash, and fled from the spot in no time.

The incident occurred at Z. Gangavaram panchayat in Makavarapalem mandal of Anakapalli district on Monday evening (April 2). The ₹16 lakh cash was meant to be distributed among welfare scheme pensioners. The Sachivalayam staffer had withdrawn the money from the bank and was taking it to her office when the miscreants stopped her and threatened her to hand over the money or face dire consequences, according to police.

A police team inspected the crime scene along with the victim on Monday night after which a case was registered. A search is on for the accused.

