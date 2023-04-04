ADVERTISEMENT

Village secretariat staffer robbed of ₹16 lakh pension money near Visakhapatnam

April 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The money was meant to be distributed among welfare scheme beneficiaries; police launch hunt for the accused

Harish Gilai

Unidentified miscreants, on a motorcycle with no licence plate, pulled up next to a village secretariat (Sachivalayam) employee and snatched her bag containing ₹16 lakh cash, and fled from the spot in no time.

The incident occurred at Z. Gangavaram panchayat in Makavarapalem mandal of Anakapalli district on Monday evening (April 2). The ₹16 lakh cash was meant to be distributed among welfare scheme pensioners. The Sachivalayam staffer had withdrawn the money from the bank and was taking it to her office when the miscreants stopped her and threatened her to hand over the money or face dire consequences, according to police.

A police team inspected the crime scene along with the victim on Monday night after which a case was registered. A search is on for the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US