ADVERTISEMENT

Village secretariat employee electrocuted while removing political flexi in Anakapalli district

March 17, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old village secretariat employee was electrocuted while removing a flexi of a political party at Mulakalapalli village in Devarapalli mandal in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as identified as D. Chiranjeevi, a Welfare Assistant in Mulakalapalli secretariat

According to reports from the Devarapalli police, the incident occurred when Chiranjeevi was removing the political flexi as the model code of conduct came into force. The flexi came into contact with a live wire, resulting in his death on the spot, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Devarapalli police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US