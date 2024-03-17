GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Village secretariat employee electrocuted while removing political flexi in Anakapalli district

March 17, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old village secretariat employee was electrocuted while removing a flexi of a political party at Mulakalapalli village in Devarapalli mandal in Anakapalli district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as identified as D. Chiranjeevi, a Welfare Assistant in Mulakalapalli secretariat

According to reports from the Devarapalli police, the incident occurred when Chiranjeevi was removing the political flexi as the model code of conduct came into force. The flexi came into contact with a live wire, resulting in his death on the spot, the police said.

Devarapalli police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

