Village Revenue Officer in ACB net

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2020 22:48 IST

Officials from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested M. Rama Krishna, Village Revenue Officer (In-charge) at Rajavaram in Payakaraopeta mandal in Visakhapatnam district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹14,000 from a person for doing official favour.

According to sources, the VRO sought the bribe to update the land records of one Venkata Ramana, a native of Rajavaram area in the mandal, in online site. Based on a complaint from Mr. Venkata Ramana, the ACB officials laid the trap.

