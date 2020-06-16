Visakhapatnam

Village Revenue Officer in ACB net

Officials from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested M. Rama Krishna, Village Revenue Officer (In-charge) at Rajavaram in Payakaraopeta mandal in Visakhapatnam district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹14,000 from a person for doing official favour.

According to sources, the VRO sought the bribe to update the land records of one Venkata Ramana, a native of Rajavaram area in the mandal, in online site. Based on a complaint from Mr. Venkata Ramana, the ACB officials laid the trap.

