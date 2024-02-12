GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised in Visakhapatnam

February 12, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was held in the city on Monday in Ward 61 of Zone-V of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Union Finance Department Joint Secretary Solomon Arokiaraj inaugurated the programme in the presence of the GVMC officials and the State BJP leaders at Maridimamba Kalyana Mandapam in Malkapuram, here. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arokiaraj said that the Central Government is undertaking the yatra to bring awareness among the people about the programmes and schemes implemented by the Centre. The State BJP secretary K. Surendra Mohan said that the Centre is providing free LPG connection to 11 crore people across the country under the Ujwala scheme. He added that the actual cost of each connection was ₹7,000. He said that the government has been undertaking this programme for the last 60 days.

