Vijaya Suneetha takes charge as Collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh

February 19, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

IAS officer Vijaya Suneetha has taken charge as the new Collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, at the Collectorate in Paderu. She replaced Mr. Sumit Kumar, who was recently transferred and posted as the District Collector of West Godavari. Ms Vijaya Suneetha becomes the second Collector and also the first woman Collector of the newly-formed ASR district.

Speaking to the reporters, Ms. Vijaya Suneetha said that it was an honour to work in ASR district which has a rich history and culture. She said that she would always be available to serve the public and would put efforts to ensure the government welfare schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries. The new Collector said that she would study the amenities available, requirements and needs of the district and will try to get them with the help of the government. She said that she would interact with all the department heads and officials to learn about the status of various development activities and projects in the district. She said that efforts will made to conduct the elections in a peaceful manner.

The IAS officer worked as the Joint Collector in Srikakulam district and earlier worked in Civil Supplies, Women & Child Welfare and a few other departments.

She was received by the officials and staff of the district administration. She offered prayers at Sri Modakondamma Temple at Paderu.

