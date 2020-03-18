Visakhapatnam

Vijaya Sai seeks launch of daily train to Bengaluru from city

‘A large number of techies from the region are employed there’

Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has appealed to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to launch a daily train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

Participating in a discussion on the functioning of the railways in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said that there was a long-pending demand from the people of Visakhapatnam for a direct train to Bengaluru, as a large number of techies from Visakhapatnam region were employed there. The train would also benefit people from neighbouring districts. He also sought the early introduction of the Visakhapatnam-Varanasi-Allahabad train, which was proposed in the past.

Refrigerated containers

He said that the recent introduction of refrigerated containers from Tadipatri in Rayalaseema to Mumbai to transport bananas turned out to be a big success. The special freight train has helped farmers of Rayalaseema who were exporting their produce to West Asian countries. He sought introduction of more such trains from Rayalaseema region.

He commended the Railway Minister for the measures initiated to reduce the incidence of accidents and to improve cleanliness on trains.

