Vijaya Sai Reddy refutes allegations of affair with woman official, threatens to file defamation suit

Refuting the allegations reported by a section of the media that he had an affair with woman employee of the Endowments Department, YSRCP Member of Parliament (MP) V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has described it as an attempt to malign his image, adding that he will sue the media houses concerned.

Addressing the media, here, on July 15 (Monday), Mr. Reddy said that the woman employee had met him on a couple of occasions in the course of her duty like many other officials when he was in Visakhapatnam.

The aggrieved woman had clarified this to the media but she had been trolled for the last three days and it was an injustice. She was driven to the point of taking the extreme step, he said.

Condemning a section of the media for failing to consider the sensibilities of a woman before publishing such reports, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said, “The version of the victim or the man on whom the allegations were made were not taken and this is against the journalistic ethics.”

Stating that he had done his bit as an MP, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy offered to take an oath in the name of Lord Venkateswara to prove his innocence. Accusing some TV channels of trying to tarnish his image, he suspected the role of some TDP leaders and possibly some of his own party men, who could have colluded with the TDP leaders.

“I will take the issue to the notice of the Editors Guild of India, file a defamation suit and move a Private Members Bill in Parliament against the unscrupulous journalists who tarnished my image,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, adding that the woman employee would also be asked to file a complaint with the National ST Commission, Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission and National Human Rights Commission for justice.

The YSRCP MP criticised the man who lodged a complaint against the woman employee with the Endowments Commissioner, instead of approaching the police. Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged that the ‘official concerned leaked the contents of the complaint to the media’.

The YSRCP leader said that a man and a woman came on a motorcycle to his house on July 14 and asked in a derogatory tone whether he (Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy) was in the house or had fled?

Saying that he would not be cowed down by such threats, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy dared the man who lodged the complaint to meet him in person.