Vijaya Sai Reddy charges Purandeswari with colluding with Naidu in ‘backstabbing NTR’

November 07, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Monday alleged on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that D. Purandeswari (BJP State president) and her husband Venkateswara Rao had provided the ‘knife’ to Chandrababu Naidu (former Chief Minister) to ‘backstab’ NTR.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu had used his influence to make the ‘yellow media’ write that the party leaders and cadre were supporting him, while Ms. Purandeswari had provoked the sons of NTR in going against their farther. He alleged that Ms. Purandeswari and Mr. Venkateswara Rao were driven out by Mr. Naidu, when they approached him for positions in the party (TDP) later.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also alleged that Purandeswari had encouraged Harikrishna to float the “Anna TDP” and had even worked as its honorary president for some time. She joined the Congress after the “Anna TDP” was defeated in the elections.