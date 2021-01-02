Vijaya Sai launches ‘Change Detection Software’ pilot project at VMRDA

‘It will help in detecting encroachments and layout plan violations’

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Friday launched the ‘Change Detection Software’ pilot project at the VMRDA office, which was initiated by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to monitor land-use technology.

Mr. Vijaya Sai inquired about the functioning of the system. VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao explained that the project was taken up in association with Environmental Systems Research Institute(ESRI). The lands belonging to VMRDA will be monitored by using DGPS survey data and Geographic Information System(GIS) software. The GIS-based applications can be used to detect encroachments and layout plan violations.

He said that using the survey data as a base, updated satellite imagery would be superimposed periodically and any changes in the physical state of land would be detected. He said that VMRDA owns land parcels of about 10,158 acres spread over the two districts of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. With urbanisation and changing topography, such initiative would be helpful.

Additional Commissioner Manazir Jeelani Samoon and others attended.