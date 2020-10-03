Vijaya Sai launches aerial seeding

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 October 2020 00:34 IST

50,000 seed balls to be dropped

Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on behalf of Pragathi Bharat Trust in partnership with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) launched aerial seeding of 50,000 seed balls with the help of Eastern Naval Command here on Friday.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy handed over the seed ball boxes to Flag Officer Commanding -in -Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, who in turn handed them over to the pilots of two helicopters of Indian Navy, Visakhapatnam, and flagged off the programme. The seed balls will be dropped on the hills in Dibbapalem, Peda Gantyada BC Road, Quarry Area, Aganampudi, hillock in Cheemalapalli Road, Naidu Thota, Vepagunta, hill in VUDA Colony, Chinna Mushidiwada Pavuralakonda and Bheemili. The spraying of seed balls by helicopters will be completed in a week’s time.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy lauded the contribution of defence forces in environmental protection and rescue operations during calamities.

He said that this initiative is taken to plant saplings in order to prevent soil erosion, global warming and to protect environment. He thanked the Eastern Naval Command and the GVMC for the support.

According to the ENC officials, based on a request from the district administration, the Indian Navy is partnering with the GVMC in undertaking the aerial seeding in the district. Naval helicopters will be airdropping seed balls weighing around 6.25 tonnes, where afforestation is planned covering an area of nearly 200 acres.