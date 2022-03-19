Vijaya Sai indulging in land encroachments and extortions in Visakhapatnam, alleges Buddha Venkanna

‘Businessmen and realtors from the region are forced to pay Vijaya Sai tax’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former MLC Buddha Venkanna alleged that followers of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy were indulging in land encraochments and extortions in Visakhapatnam. He alleged that businessmen and realtors from the region are being threatened and forced to pay ‘V-Tax’ (Vijaya Sai tax) to run their business peacefully.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr Venkanna said that Visakhapatnam was once a peaceful district in the State. But Mr. Vijaya Sai has introduced the concepts of ‘rowdyism’ to the district, after YSRCP had come into power, he alleged.. Mr. Vijaya Sai did not even spare government lands and a number of government assets are being mortgaged to raise money, he alleged. The TDP leader also ridiculed the MP’s programme ‘Praja Darbar’ and alleged that he himself was involved in extortion.

He said that in all the 34 constituencies from Palasa to Payakaraopeta in the three districts of north Andhra region, the TDP would be elected in the next Assembly elections, as people want to get rid of the YSRCP government.

After coming to power, the TDP will conduct ‘Praja Darbar’ in north Andhra and people who were threatened by Mr. Vijaya Sai can come forward with their records, he said.

Mr. Venkanna said that Mr. Vijaya Sai had organised a padayatra against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. But he would not speak about the issue in New Delhi or to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TDP leader alleged.