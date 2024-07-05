ADVERTISEMENT

Vijaya Krishnan takes charge as the Collector of Anakapalli district

Published - July 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The 2013 batch IAS officer Vijaya Krishnan took charge as the new Collector of Anakapalli district, here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She succeeded Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash, who was transferred recently.

Joint Collector M. Jahnavi and District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao welcomed her at the Collector’s office. After taking charge, Ms Vijaya said that she would put Anakapalli in the forefront of development in the State. Following the directions of the State Government, the district administration will work for the welfare of the people, she said. The new Collector also said that people can approach her in case of any issue and steps will be taken to resolve them.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna, officials and heads from various departments met the Collector. Earlier, Ms Vijaya offered prayers at Sri Nookambika Ammavari temple in Anakapalli Town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms Vijaya Krishnan’s last posting was Director of Social Welfare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US