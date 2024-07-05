GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijaya Krishnan takes charge as the Collector of Anakapalli district

Published - July 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The 2013 batch IAS officer Vijaya Krishnan took charge as the new Collector of Anakapalli district, here on Friday.

She succeeded Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash, who was transferred recently.

Joint Collector M. Jahnavi and District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao welcomed her at the Collector’s office. After taking charge, Ms Vijaya said that she would put Anakapalli in the forefront of development in the State. Following the directions of the State Government, the district administration will work for the welfare of the people, she said. The new Collector also said that people can approach her in case of any issue and steps will be taken to resolve them.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna, officials and heads from various departments met the Collector. Earlier, Ms Vijaya offered prayers at Sri Nookambika Ammavari temple in Anakapalli Town.

Ms Vijaya Krishnan’s last posting was Director of Social Welfare.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.