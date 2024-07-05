Vijaya Krishnan takes charge as the Collector of Anakapalli district

The 2013 batch IAS officer Vijaya Krishnan took charge as the new Collector of Anakapalli district, here on Friday.

She succeeded Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash, who was transferred recently.

Joint Collector M. Jahnavi and District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao welcomed her at the Collector’s office. After taking charge, Ms Vijaya said that she would put Anakapalli in the forefront of development in the State. Following the directions of the State Government, the district administration will work for the welfare of the people, she said. The new Collector also said that people can approach her in case of any issue and steps will be taken to resolve them.

Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna, officials and heads from various departments met the Collector. Earlier, Ms Vijaya offered prayers at Sri Nookambika Ammavari temple in Anakapalli Town.

Ms Vijaya Krishnan’s last posting was Director of Social Welfare.