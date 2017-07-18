Visakhapatnam

Vijaya Bank in expansion mode

Vijaya Bank Executive Director B.S Rama Rao

Plans to open 50 more branches in State in two years

Vijaya Bank is contemplating a massive expansion with plans to open 50 more branches in Andhra Pradesh during next two years.

Executive Director B.S. Rama Rao said on Monday that at present they had 115 branches. Fifteen of the new branches would be set up during the current fiscal.

He was speaking to the media here on Monday after inaugurating a branch at Narsipatnam in the district.

He said the opening of the semi-urban branch in the district was another step towards extending the best banking services to the people of the district.

The bank has 199 branches with 202 ATMs in Telugu States of AP and Telangana.

The opening of new branch takes the total number of branches in the country to 2,033. He said “Vijaya Bank all India business volume stands at ₹ 230,184 crore as on March 31, 2017 with ₹132,983 crore through deposits.”

