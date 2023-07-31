HamberMenu
Vijay Sekhar takes over as Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam

July 31, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rear Admiral R. Vijay Sekhar took over as the Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, from Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, during a ceremony held here on Monday. .

Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 1988. The Flag Officer holds a Master’s degree in Defence Studies. During his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the Admiral has held several operational, dockyard, design and staff appointments.

He has served onboard Indian Naval submarines Vagli, Shankul and Shalki as well as Indian Naval Ship Jyoti.

Prior to taking over as the Admiral Superintendent, he has held the appointments in various capacities in the Strategic Programme and as Assistant Chief of Materiel (Modernisation) at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

The Admiral has been trained in Russia for systems onboard erstwhile INS Chakra, He has served in Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and Mumbai.

The Admiral is an alumnus of Defence Service Staff College and College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, and has been awarded the prestigious Nao Sena Medal by the President of India in 2020.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, who was at the helm at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam will be taking over as Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Western Naval Command.

