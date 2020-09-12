Visakhapatnam

Vignan starts final year exams

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 12 September 2020 23:04 IST
Updated: 12 September 2020 23:04 IST

Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) successfully conducted the first day of semester-end examinations for about 1,200 final year B.Tech Students.

Rector V. Madhusudhan Rao said that adequate measures have been taken to conduct exams and more than 95% students attended. He added that students are separated at the entry point according to their branch and sanitised before conducting thermal screening. He said that a special isolation examination hall has been arranged for sick students.

Advertising
Advertising

Principal B. Arundathi said that on the first day, mid-2, online quiz and semester-end exams were conducted successfully for final year students as per the guidelines of JNTU, Kakinada. She also added that invigilators were provided face shield, gloves and hand sanitisers.

Comments
More In Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Read more...