Visakhapatnam

Vignan starts final year exams

Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) successfully conducted the first day of semester-end examinations for about 1,200 final year B.Tech Students.

Rector V. Madhusudhan Rao said that adequate measures have been taken to conduct exams and more than 95% students attended. He added that students are separated at the entry point according to their branch and sanitised before conducting thermal screening. He said that a special isolation examination hall has been arranged for sick students.

Principal B. Arundathi said that on the first day, mid-2, online quiz and semester-end exams were conducted successfully for final year students as per the guidelines of JNTU, Kakinada. She also added that invigilators were provided face shield, gloves and hand sanitisers.

