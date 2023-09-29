HamberMenu
Vignan College for Women gets autonomous status for 10 years

September 29, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Vignan Institute of Engineering for Women has been conferred autonomous status for 10 years by the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to a release here on Thursday.

Chairman Lavu Rathaiah said it would be a great opportunity for the institute to prove its mettle. CEO N. Srikanth congratulated the institute staff. Principal B. Arundhati said that the team work and dedicated efforts of all staff members helped the institute get autonomous status. This year, the college was accredited with NAAC-A+ and now, the autonomous status is the latest feather in its cap, she said.

