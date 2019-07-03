Vigilance teams unearth irregularities at AWCs

Officials of Vigilance and Enforcement conducted raids on five Anganwadi centres (AWC) in Ananthagiri, Kasimkota and Bheemili mandals in Visakhapatnam district and found several irregularities, here on Tuesday.

According to officials, in Jeelugulapadu Anganwadi Centre of Ananthagiri mandal, the kitchen staff were found to be using expired palm oil packets for cooking. Eggs were not being served in the centre, with the AWC staff claiming that the eggs were not being supplied by the supplier. Vigilance officials said that the premises of the AWC were also unhygienic.

The team observed that the maintenance of records was poor at Ugginapalem AWC in Kasimkota mandal. Officials also opined that food at AWCs of Dakamarri village should be improved and menu chart also to be displayed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sravani, Inspectors R. Mallikarjuna Rao, N.Srinivasa Rao and and a few others took part in the inspections.