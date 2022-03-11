Vigilance seizes huge stock of oils hoarded at Vizag godown

Rates and manufacturing date tampered by traders, say officials

Rates and manufacturing date tampered by traders, say officials

Officials from Vigilance & Enforcement conducted a raid on an oil trader’s godown at Kanithi Road in Gajuwaka and found that a huge stock of edible oil was stored illegally. The raids were conducted in the view of a steep rise in the price of oils ever since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Vigilance officials, the trader had been hoarding a huge quantity of oils in the godown. The officials said that while the price of a 15kg sunflower oil tin is about ₹2,600, the trader had illegally increased the rates to around ₹3,090 by affixing new rate cards. While the original manufacturing date was November 2021, the trader had changed it to December 2021, the officials added. The total stock is being calculated and will be seized, they added.

Vigilance officials have been conducting raids at various places across the State after complaints regarding a steep increase in the prices of oils poured in. As per the officials, by hoarding the oil stock, a false scarcity was being created in the market, leading to a further escalation in prices.