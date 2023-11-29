ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance officials raid restaurants in city

November 29, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The officials from Vigilance & Enforcement and Food Inspectors of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Tuesday conducted raids on two restaurants in the city and found flouting of food safety norms. One restaurant is in Jagadamba Junction, while another is in Madhurawada.

Regional Vigilance & Enforcement Officer G. Swaroopa Rani said that these restaurants had stored chicken, mutton, fish and other non-vegetarian items in the refrigerator and were ready to serve the stale food to customers after heating.

She said that the restaurant owners were offering discounts and organising buffets at lower prices.

“The samples collected from these restaurants have been sent to the food testing laboratory for testing. Action will be taken based on the lab results,” she said.

