HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigilance officials raid restaurants in city

November 29, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The officials from Vigilance & Enforcement and Food Inspectors of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Tuesday conducted raids on two restaurants in the city and found flouting of food safety norms. One restaurant is in Jagadamba Junction, while another is in Madhurawada.

Regional Vigilance & Enforcement Officer G. Swaroopa Rani said that these restaurants had stored chicken, mutton, fish and other non-vegetarian items in the refrigerator and were ready to serve the stale food to customers after heating.

She said that the restaurant owners were offering discounts and organising buffets at lower prices.

“The samples collected from these restaurants have been sent to the food testing laboratory for testing. Action will be taken based on the lab results,” she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.