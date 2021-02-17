Vigilance officials raid kitchen in KGH

They collect food samples

Officials from the Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted raids at the kitchen of King George Hospital (KGH), which supplies food to patients in the hospital, here on Tuesday.

According to sources, after complaints from several people over the poor quality of food served to the patients in the hospital, the vigilance officials conducted the raids. Vigilance team led by Additional SP Swaroopa Rani and DSP A. Narasimha Murthy checked the food which were being prepared at the kitchen. They also collected several food samples and said that they would be sent to laboratory for testing. The officials also enquired with the patients about the food quality.