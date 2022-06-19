Vigilance officials raid fish markets in Visakhapatnam

June 19, 2022 18:53 IST

24 cases booked against shopkeepers for using faulty weighing machines to dupe customers

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted raids at various fish markets to check alleged irregularities being committed by the shopkeepers here on Sunday. The sleuths have booked 24 cases against the shopkeepers for using faulty weighing machines to cheat their customers.

According to Additional SP of Vigilance & Enforcement Department G. Swaroopa Rani, raids were conducted at two fish markets near RTC Complex, Dwaraka Nagar, and another at Gopalapatanam. “We have conducted checks in as many as 84 shops which sell fish, chicken and mutton. Of them, about 24 shops were found to be cheating consumers with faulty weighing machines,” she said. “We found that there a shortage of nearly 300 gm for each kg,” Ms. Swaroopa Rani said.

All the weighing machines and equipment were seized by the officials. Cases were registered against 24 shopkeepers.

The Vigilance officials also slapped a fine of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 against the shopkeepers to release the seized equipment.

DSP A. Narasimha Murthy and other officials participated in the raids.