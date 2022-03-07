Vigilance officials conduct raids to check hoarding of edible oil

‘A wholesaler stored 47,141 litres of cooking oil worth ₹50 lakh’

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement Wing conducted raids on the hoarding of edible oil by unscrupulous traders at various places in the city and district, on Monday.

They found that a wholesaler had unauthorisedly stored 47,141 litres of cooking oil. It’s value is estimated at ₹50 lakh. The oil was seized and a criminal case was booked against the accused wholesaler. Raids were also conducted Yelamanchili, Anakapalle and Poorna Market areas in the city and a total of 17 cases were booked.

The raids were conducted by Vigilance CI Koteswara Rao and his team under the guidance of Vigilance and Enforcement Additional SP G. Swaruparani. Officials of the Civil Supplies Department and Food and Safety Department also participated in the raids.