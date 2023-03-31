Vigilance officials conduct inspections in juvenile homes, old-age homes in Visakhapatnam

March 31, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Following directions from the DG Vigilance and Enforcement Department, officials in Visakhapatnam in coordination with Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) conducted inspections in juvenile homes, old-age homes, home for abandoned people and de-addiction centres.

About six teams with officials from both the departments conducted inspection in the District Sisu Gruha at NAD Junction, Prema Samajam, PAPA Home, Girls Rehabilitation at Arilova, and a few others.

Regional officer of V&E, Visakhapatnam district, Swaroopa Rani, said that they have checked the food quality being provided, sanitation, functioning of the centres, whether there are any deviations and supervision lapses. A report will be sent to the State Government, she said, adding that they are also enquiring whether there are any requirements for the facilities.