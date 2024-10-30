Vigilance Department of RINL holds Grama Sabha at ZP school in Anakapalli district

The Vigilance Department of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam steel plant, organised a Grama Sabha at ZP High School, Deshapatrunipalem, in Parawada mandal of Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

Grama Sabhas are conducted in villages to encourage direct and participatory governance. This open forum allows villagers to monitor and evaluate the activities, minimising corruption and promoting accountability. This also serves as a platform for raising awareness on critical social issues, like anti-corruption during Vigilance Awareness Week. By conducting Gram Sabhas, rural communities can be more actively involved in shaping their development and improving their quality of life. The initiative is aimed at promoting awareness about anti-corruption measures, ethical practices and to foster a culture of integrity in the community, according to a release here.

On Wednesday, over 200 attendees, including students, parents, teachers, and local villagers, and officers from the Vigilance Department participated in the programme. Headmistress of the school R. Sujatha and community supporter Jagannadam joined them.

Students, villagers and RINL officials took the ‘Integrity pledge’ on the occasion.