GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigilance Department of RINL holds Grama Sabha at ZP school in Anakapalli district

Published - October 30, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance Department of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam steel plant,  organised a Grama Sabha at ZP High School, Deshapatrunipalem, in Parawada mandal of Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

Grama Sabhas are conducted in villages to encourage direct and participatory governance. This open forum allows villagers to monitor and evaluate the activities, minimising corruption and promoting accountability. This also serves as a platform for raising awareness on critical social issues, like anti-corruption during Vigilance Awareness Week. By conducting Gram Sabhas, rural communities can be more actively involved in shaping their development and improving their quality of life. The initiative is aimed at promoting awareness about anti-corruption measures, ethical practices and to foster a culture of integrity in the community, according to a release here.

On Wednesday, over 200 attendees, including students, parents, teachers, and local villagers, and officers from the Vigilance Department participated in the programme. Headmistress of the school R. Sujatha and community supporter Jagannadam joined them.

Students, villagers and RINL officials took the ‘Integrity pledge’ on the occasion.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.