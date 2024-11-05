ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance Awareness Week concludes in Waltair Railway Division

Published - November 05, 2024 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A street play was presented by the artistes of the Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair to raise awareness about the ill-effects of corruption and its root cause to mark the conclusion of the Vigilance Awareness Week, organised by Waltair Division, at the DRM Office here on Tuesday.

The play depicted how individuals, starting from childhood, can be nurtured in a corruption-free society, emphasising the importance of integrity from an early age. Several competitions were held throughout the week, including essay writing, debates, seminars, and drawing and painting contests, aimed at highlighting the importance of vigilance and its role in maintaining a corruption-free environment.

The Vigilance Awareness Week concluded with a renewed commitment from all participants to uphold the principles of vigilance and work towards a corruption-free future.

