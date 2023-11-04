HamberMenu
Vigilance awareness week concludes at RINL in Visakhapatnam

November 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The valedictory event of Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 of RINL conducted at Dr Tenneti Viswanadham Auditorium here on Saturday. Director of IIM Visakhapatnam M. Chandrasekhar, who attended the event, lauded systems and procedures of RINL towards better transparency and corporate ethical practices. In his address, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt said that digitisation should be adopted extensively to bring in transparency and aid in curbing corruption. Indeed, technology will be successful only when the human mind is nurtured towards an honest way of life, he added. Chief Vigilance Officer, RINL, S. Karuna Raju, and others were present. Messages from the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Central Vigilance Commissioner were read out on the occasion.

