Vigilance awareness week concludes at NSTL in Visakhapatnam

November 05, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPTNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the premiere naval research naval laboratory of Defence Research & Development(DRDO), celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 from October 30 to 5 November 5, 2023 with the theme “Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation”.

As part of the week, NSTL organised various programmes including distribution of pamphlets, briefing to the schoolchildren, and elocution competition for employees of NSTL and students of Ramanath Secondary School. Integrity Pledge was also taken by all the employees during the occasion. To conclude the event, a seminar on the theme “Say No to Corruption; commit to the Nation” was conducted at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium. Former Vice Chancellor, Damodhar Sanjeevayya National Law University(DSNLU), Y Satyanarayana, addressed the participants. Prizes were distributed to the winners.

