Vigilance Awareness Week concludes at DCI in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 07, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week was held at Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) Limited Head Office on the theme, “Corruption Free India For A Developed Nation”, here on Monday. Superintendent of Police, CBI, Visakhapatnam, Murali Rambha, who attended the event as chief guest, said that joint efforts were required to root out the evil of corruption as a single person or an agency could do little to stop it. He further emphasised that India was a country of the youth and this was an asset. The knowledge of our youth should be channelised in the fight against corruption, he said.

MD & CEO of DCIL Captain S Divakar, Heads of Departments and employees were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

\

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app