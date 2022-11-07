Vigilance Awareness Week concludes at DCI in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

The valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week was held at Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) Limited Head Office on the theme, “Corruption Free India For A Developed Nation”, here on Monday. Superintendent of Police, CBI, Visakhapatnam, Murali Rambha, who attended the event as chief guest, said that joint efforts were required to root out the evil of corruption as a single person or an agency could do little to stop it. He further emphasised that India was a country of the youth and this was an asset. The knowledge of our youth should be channelised in the fight against corruption, he said.

MD & CEO of DCIL Captain S Divakar, Heads of Departments and employees were present.

