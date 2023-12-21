Vietnam team to study railway projects in Vizag

December 21, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A coordination meeting of railway officials of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) for mutual business development was held at the DRM‘s Office on Wednesday.

K. Prakash Babu, Associate Vice President of External Engagement & Investment Promotion of APEDB, took part in the meeting which was attended by a 19-member delegation from the Provincial National Assembly of Vietnam, led by Ngo Thanh Danh, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee. The delegation accompanied the APEDB to gain insights into the railway infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was presided over by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad. PR Naidu, Chief Project Manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and K Dhanunjaya Rao, Chief Engineer (Railway Construction), gave a PowerPoint presentation. The presentation covered various ongoing and completed projects, with a focus on challenging terrains like the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line.

Delegates from both sides discussed various railway projects in Andhra Pradesh and Vietnam. The aim was to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the development of railway infrastructure, leading to business development.

The meeting aimed at fostering collaboration between the two entities for the mutual benefit of both regions. Discussions were on potential areas of cooperation, technology transfer, and project implementation.

ADRM (Infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Branch Officers also participated in the meeting.

